Family cat killed by BB gunman in Kailua neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Kailua Family learns cat died of BB gun wound

Taryn Radebaugh consoles her son Liam, after he learned the family cat "Chip" had been killed by a BB gunman.

A Kailua family had to break the news to their two young sons.

KAILUA (KITV4) -- "We're really, really sad that somebody took him from us in such a horrible, malicious way," Taryn Radebaugh told KITV4, "There was no saving him, unfortunately."

The Radebaughs had to break the news to their two sons that the beloved family cat "Chip" has passed. Evidence shows Chip was shot with a BB gun. 

