Families and Civilians affected by Red Hill water contamination involved in lawsuits against Navy

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill town meeting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Hundreds of military families and civilians exposed to the red hill contaminated water are suffering with countless health effects and have been for over a year now.

In an amended federal court claim filed today, they say the navy is refusing to accept the damage it has caused to them and their loved ones. This complaint explains the injuries and medical issues from an additional 22 family members.

