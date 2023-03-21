Families affected by the Red Hill water contamination continue to struggle with health issues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--In a new court filing this week families and concerned citizens make new allegations against the military regarding the Red Hill water crisis.
They say the government failed to notify families they were ingesting and bathing in a fuel system icing inhibitor a chemical found in aviation fuel.
A newly discovered memo from the "Department of Health" shows water samples detected high levels of this substance used in aviation fuel.
The substance is in addition to the previously disclosed jet fuel that contaminated the water in 2021.
Families say the contaminated water led them to develop various health issues such as nausea, headaches, and skin problems.
They say they weren't told what was in the water and weren't notified not to drink it.
The Navy says it submitted supporting lab analysis showing all the substances in the fuel stored at Red Hill.
The new court filing states the Navy should have warned the community of the hazards. It says "The Plaintiffs therefore file this Motion to Amend to clarify that the case does in fact involve premises liability. The United States owns the Red Hill Fuel Bulk facility, as well as the properties where the Plaintiffs were poisoned in their homes."
The attorney representing the sick families, Kristina Baehr, says they deserve money to support their countless medical bills-but says no amount of money will ever be enough to take away the pain they have endured.
"My clients aren't in this for the money, there's no amount of money that will ever make this right my clients are in this to say never again, it is not okay that you contaminated our water, we bathe in that water, we bathe our newborns in that water, water is life" shares Baehr.
The Navy says it takes safety and the health of the community seriously. But families affected say they disagree and feel the Navy has failed to do that.
An Army veteran, Daniel Traina, says he and his family have developed countless symptoms because of the water contamination. He suffered a stroke in 2020 and was recovering well until 2021. Now he has had multiple medical setbacks because of the water.
"It has taken a toll on the family dynamic and caused permanent problems there" shares Traina.
Baehr says these families deserve justice.
"Not only did the gov't poison them and cannot tell them not to drink poison water but when they came to get treatment government said they weren't sick we don't know how to treat you."