 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fallen Maui Firefighter Honored on Big Island

  • 0

Friends and family of Tre Evans-Dumaran gathered in Hilo for 'Live Like Tre' day
Live like Tre Day celebrated in Hilo

Hand-written messages were displayed by friends and family who knew the 24 year old firefighter, taken too soon.
HILO-- Indoors, a basketball tournament was underway, while outdoors a waterslide was set up for kids.

It was fun in the sun for families and community members at University of Hawaii Hilo, honoring the legacy of Tre Evans Dumaran. The 24-year-old Maui firefighter was fatally injured in February while clearing a storm drain in Kihei.

He was a graduate of Kamehameha Schools on the Big Island in Keaau.

The 'Live like Tre' event brought community together on Hawaii Island and introduced a younger generation to the simple message to live like the beloved firefighter.

"He was always trying to help people like it was it was in his nature to do so and I think becoming a fighter gave him that opportunity," Chelsie Evans said of her son, "He was athletic, he was a state champ in hurdles and he did really well in a bunch of other events and so I think the physical aspect of it he loves to kind of stay active."

Those who knew Tre from his days at Kamehameha schools shared words of his memory, the 24-year-old firefighter taken too soon.

"We want to carry his legacy on. He always did small acts of kindness. He did lots of things for people in the community," family friend Lisa Carillo told KITV4, "He always donated blood because that was his biggest way of helping people as well. So he always encouraged people."

Encouraging others was a recurring theme for kids on a sticker scavenger hunt from booth to booth, learning about Tre's life as a role model.

"Wooden airplane they can put together, because Tre wanted to eventually become a pilot. He loved being a firefighter to help people, but he really wanted to be a pilot," Carillo added.

The Maui firefighter's memory will be carried on by a scholarship foundation.

"What I know is that losing Tre because he was such a kind soul is going to have a huge loss on our community and so the foundation is really set up to see if we can start to make up for that even a little bit," Chelsie Evans said, "A lot of people I've never even met have come out just to honor Tre, honor his legacy."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred