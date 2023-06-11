Fallen Maui Firefighter Honored on Big Island

HILO-- Indoors, a basketball tournament was underway, while outdoors a waterslide was set up for kids.
It was fun in the sun for families and community members at University of Hawaii Hilo, honoring the legacy of Tre Evans Dumaran. The 24-year-old Maui firefighter was fatally injured in February while clearing a storm drain in Kihei.
He was a graduate of Kamehameha Schools on the Big Island in Keaau.
The 'Live like Tre' event brought community together on Hawaii Island and introduced a younger generation to the simple message to live like the beloved firefighter.
"He was always trying to help people like it was it was in his nature to do so and I think becoming a fighter gave him that opportunity," Chelsie Evans said of her son, "He was athletic, he was a state champ in hurdles and he did really well in a bunch of other events and so I think the physical aspect of it he loves to kind of stay active."
Those who knew Tre from his days at Kamehameha schools shared words of his memory, the 24-year-old firefighter taken too soon.
"We want to carry his legacy on. He always did small acts of kindness. He did lots of things for people in the community," family friend Lisa Carillo told KITV4, "He always donated blood because that was his biggest way of helping people as well. So he always encouraged people."
Encouraging others was a recurring theme for kids on a sticker scavenger hunt from booth to booth, learning about Tre's life as a role model.
"Wooden airplane they can put together, because Tre wanted to eventually become a pilot. He loved being a firefighter to help people, but he really wanted to be a pilot," Carillo added.
The Maui firefighter's memory will be carried on by a scholarship foundation.
"What I know is that losing Tre because he was such a kind soul is going to have a huge loss on our community and so the foundation is really set up to see if we can start to make up for that even a little bit," Chelsie Evans said, "A lot of people I've never even met have come out just to honor Tre, honor his legacy."