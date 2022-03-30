Ezra Miller to Face Restraining Order From Hilo Couple

HILO-- Ezra Miller, who plays movie superhero "The Flash," was arrested this week in Hilo. And now a couple on the Big Island has filed a temporary restraining order against the actor in a separate incident.
Police say in 10 separate incidents since March 7th, they have been called in for matters involving Miller.
Ezra Miller was arrested, after allegedly becoming unruly, in response to a karaoke rendition of the Oscar winning duet "Shallow" sung at a Hilo bar on Sunday March 27th.
Then on Monday March 28th, a Hilo couple attests that Miller "burst into the bedroom of the petitioners" where Miller allegedly threatened the couple
Attorney Megan Kau told KITV 4 that a temporary restraining order will obligate Miller to surrender any firearms Miller owns in Hawaii but a criminal case would require more from the petitioners.
"My question is have you filed a police report and started an investigation with your local police department. And a lot of the times the answer is no," Kau added, "Victims either don't call the police or initiate and, therefore, a lot of times there is not an accompanying criminal matter."
Miller is alleged to have also stolen a wallet and passport. KITV spoke to the husband who filed the restraining order. He does not wish to comment or say how he and his wife knew Miller.
Miller is scheduled to appear in court on April 13th on the Big Island.