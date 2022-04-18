Experts worried about spate of violent crimes on Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A recent spate of violent crimes on Oahu is worrisome for many in the community.
"When we look at a spike like this, in Hawaii's violent crime, this is very significant because it's a big change from the past couple of decades," said Criminologist Meda Chesney-Lind.
Crime in general is increasing as we start to return to normalcy, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Economic problems and the psychological toll caused by COVID-19 are driving the trend.
"I think when people are desperate they tend to, you know, sometimes get into conflicts that are much worse," said Connie Mitchell, executive director for The Institute for Human Services. "People just perpetrating really awful crimes."
More people are now in economic hardship and struggling with mental illness, which often leads to drug abuse and other negative coping mechanisms, Chesney-Lind said.
"We've been able to count on the fact that even when Hawaii had assaults and robberies, we didn't typically see a lot of involvement of guns. And that's shifted," she added. "It's a predatory kind of behavior that's really deeply disturbing."
State officials and social service providers are considering proposals for stricter gun laws in Hawaii and more programs for at-risk youth, mental health and drug abuse treatment to get ahead of the problem.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or Nami Hawaii, is starting another class next week to equip Honolulu police officers with tools on dealing with those suffering from mental illness.
And the Institute for Human Services said it's also doing more drug education for people on the streets and stressing the importance of getting treatment and into stable housing.
"It's a really hard sell," Mitchell said.
But if we don't do something now, experts fear the more violent crimes could quickly spiral out of control and start to become the norm.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.