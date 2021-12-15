...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Experts warn Navy needs long-term solution for Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Inside the Red Hill Halawa shaft, crews continue to skim the surface of the wells, cleaning up jet fuel from the water.
"Most of the contaminants of this type mostly float, so we're going to get an assessment of what concentrations we're removing at the moment and that'll help prepare the Navy for their next steps," the commander on scene told KITV4.
But right now, it's unclear now effective that is. According to the Navy, over 30,000 gallons of water-fuel mixture including 100 gallons of raw fuel have mow been extracted from the well.
Environmental scientist and chemist Steve Havlicek has decades of experience working on similar cases. He says what makes this stand out is the sheer size. He says while surface skimming can be done, it's not a permanent fix.
"If it's a very recent spill and they get it all, or then that'll be work, but if it's been there for decades then the aquifer is contaminated all over the place," he says.
He says the overall issue won't be fixed unless something is done about the tanks, and warns if nothing is changed, a similar spill could easily happen again.
"The first choice would be to remove them, you don't have to remove the tanks but empty them and put the fuel in a place that's hydraulically more secure in other words maybe 1,000 feet above the nearest aquifer."
The Navy says they are working on a flushing plan and have brought in filter systems, telling us in a statement:
"The DoD and DOH as well as other entities are working to finalize a flush plan. Members from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) are working side by side with many experts on this matter, to include regulators, scientists, public health, medical, engineers, professors, and chemists who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this particular situation. That flush plan will help to get families back into their homes as safely and effectively as possible. The DoD is flying in Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filter systems which will help in that flushing process."
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.