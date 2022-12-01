Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road.
Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, details, "It's moved a couple tenths of a mile closer to the DKI Hwy, about 3.3 miles south of the highway at this point. It's slowed considerably. At this rate, it'll take at least a week for it to reach the highway."
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also says the flatter terrain in that area could produce complex branching of the lava flow and it could still turn east or west. The lava is now moving at less than a mile an hour.
The biggest concern is how to prevent a massive traffic tie up, when and if the lava crosses the highway. When it does, though, it'll impact traffic greatly.
Talmadge Magno, Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency's administrator, says, "We continue to work with different industries and partners in case it's [DKI] taken out, how are they going to work transport around the island. Specifically, working with observatories on Mauna Kea, and the shipping industry as far as utilizing Kawaihae and Hilo Harbors."
Magno says officials are well aware of the economic impacts of cost and extra time on the road. "The main thing is they recognize the impacts and start looking at their operations to see what they can do to minimize the effects," he says.
He even credits COVID for positioning them well. "Coronavirus created some opportunity because people telework now," he notes.
Landowners, commercial industry leaders, private citizens - all will be affected. Magno states, "As far as the economic impacts, we know what fuel costs now days."
In the meantime, while people can still drive DKI, the county and its partners set up a lava viewing area Thursday afternoon by Old Saddle Road, across Kahele Park.
The one-way route utilizes Old Saddle Road, with the entrance located directly across from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area. The route spans 4.5 miles from the entryway to a junction point located just before Puʻuhuluhulu. To adequately direct traffic flow, signage, barricades, and safety officers will be on the scene. This is for passenger vehicles only, not commercial vehicles. Parking will only be allowed on the right side and there's a 90-minute maximum time.