Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week

Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island

Maxar satellite images of Mauna Loa volcano eruption.

 Maxar Technologies

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road.

Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, details, "It's moved a couple tenths of a mile closer to the DKI Hwy, about 3.3 miles south of the highway at this point. It's slowed considerably. At this rate, it'll take at least a week for it to reach the highway."

