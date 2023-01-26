Exclusive: Army general joining Red Hill Task Force discusses his role and his roots

An Army General originally from Hawai'i recently transferred to O'ahu to be on the Joint Task Force-Red Hill team. In this KITV4 exclusive, Lance A. Okamura says he's no stranger to assignments that some consider controversial; he was most recently commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo.
The defueling of Red Hill has been, and will be, years in the making. It's an effort marked with much strife and frustration from the community - both from residents affected by the water contamination, and community groups fighting for clean water. "We're committed to the environment and protecting the people. It requires a lot of due diligence in talking and communicating to people who are interested in Red Hill," says Okamura.
As the Deputy Commander, his role is to connect agencies and connect with civilians. "It is an immense challenge, but it can be overcome through hard work, community engagement, and teamwork," he states.
Part Native Hawaiian, Okamura says he leans into his Kamehameha Schools education and early life on O'ahu, to inform his perspective. The 1988 KS graduate says, "It really enables me to understand the environmental and cultural significance of Kapukaki, or Red Hill. There's a lot of military members who don't understand the importance. I'm able to bridge that gap."
Wayne Tanaka of Sierra Club of Hawai'i is one of the vocal critics of the military's handling of Red Hill. I asked him for his thoughts on Okamura, since the two have met and spoken. "Lance Okamura has his job cut out for him," nods Tanaka. "The situation at Red Hill goes far beyond the fact that our water's been poisoned, that families are still sick. It goes to the years of whistleblowers, denials, assurances that we now know are false, that they've been operating this facility safely."
In November 2021, some 19,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked from a Red Hill pipeline, tainting the drinking water for several hundred military families, many of whom have complained about short and long term health impacts. Tanaka says there's "absolutely" a sense of betrayal by the Navy. "Seems like every day we're learning more how we've been misled."
What can Okamura say that would build community trust? "It's actions, not words at this point," Tanaka replies.
Okamura says he knows. And he promises he's doing his part on the team to protect O'ahu's citizens from this domestic threat.