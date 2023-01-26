 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Army general joining Red Hill Task Force discusses his role and his roots

Exclusive: Army general joining Red Hill Task Force discusses his role and his roots

Exclusive: Army general Lance Okamura joining Red Hill Task Force discusses his role and his roots.

 By Diane Ako

An Army General originally from Hawai'i recently transferred to O'ahu to be on the Joint Task Force-Red Hill team. In this KITV4 exclusive, Lance A. Okamura says he's no stranger to assignments that some consider controversial; he was most recently commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo. 

The defueling of Red Hill has been, and will be, years in the making. It's an effort marked with much strife and frustration from the community - both from residents affected by the water contamination, and community groups fighting for clean water. "We're committed to the environment and protecting the people. It requires a lot of due diligence in talking and communicating to people who are interested in Red Hill," says Okamura.

