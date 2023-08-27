Ewa family describes health problems from living at Red Hill for seven years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu family that spent over seven years living at Red Hill, is still suffering from what they believe are health problems from drinking contaminated water. Four of the five people in the Dukes family have intestinal problems. They're hoping the Navy will clean up the water, so no other family has to go through this kind of thing.
Ivrys and Raymond Dukes met while serving in Iraq. They married and were transferred to Hawaii in 2008.
The Army gave them a brand-new house in Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR). Little did they know their dream house would turn into a nightmare. Ret. Sgt. First Class Raymond Dukes recalls, "We had seven-and-a-half plus years to be exposed to that. {Now,] I'm always nauseous."
The symptoms started soon after moving in: "Constant heartburn, couple endoscopies done," he says.
Raymond used to bicycle 100 miles or train to run ultra marathons. Because of his health problems, he had to stop. He says he's extremely frustrated with how it's impacted his life. "No doctor's been able to explain to me why this is going on. I'm assuming it's related to the whole water thing."
Ivrys chimes in, "The water."
Raymond agrees, "It's gotta be. None of this was happening before I came to Hawai'i."
Ivrys was pregnant with two of their three sons while at AMR. She says, "My 14 and nine-year-old, especially my nine-year-old- he gets nauseous a lot, especially towards the evening. My 14-year-old has spontaneous nosebleeds."
Raymond adds, "Our youngest son had a hard time eating for the first year."
The baby is two now and his skull bones, or fontanelle, still haven't closed. The only one not impacted is Ivrys, who, ironically, is a family physician.
"All I want to do is make my husband, my children feel better," she sighs.
They moved to Ewa two years ago and their health improved a bit, but the problems are still there. The Dukes say they chose not to join the class action lawsuit against the Navy out of loyalty to the military, but they would like the Navy to clean up the mess.
"We live on an island," asserts Raymond. "We're responsible for the care of that island. If we don't take care of that island, we're going to lose it."