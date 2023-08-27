 Skip to main content
Ewa family describes health problems from living at Red Hill for seven years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu family that spent over seven years living at Red Hill, is still suffering from what they believe are health problems from drinking contaminated water. Four of the five people in the Dukes family have intestinal problems. They're hoping the Navy will clean up the water, so no other family has to go through this kind of thing.

Ivrys and Raymond Dukes met while serving in Iraq. They married and were transferred to Hawaii in 2008.

