Ewa Beach residents upset over "monster" housing development

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- "This is a catastrophe," said Gregory McHugh, who lives next door to a vacant property that's set for development in the quiet Ewa Beach neighborhood.
Ewa Beach residents are up in arms over a proposed 21-unit development that they say will destroy their neighborhood and way of life.
"It's a foreign investor, they're gonna come in destroy our community, take the money and run," said Kenny Lieu, who also lives next to the property. "Now they were saying 'oh, we care about the community,' you know, affordable housing and we all know that's a lie."
Jinshi Development Hawaii plans to build what's called a "cluster development" in the middle of old plantation-style homes on Pohakupuna Road, with little to no infrastructure.
"No sewer. No water. No sidewalks, no drains," said Sen. Kurt Fevella, who represents Ewa Beach. "When it rains heavy it floods up to my ankles so I don't know how they're going to try to justify the need."
According to a draft environmental assessment, the project would include six duplexes, two triplexes and three single-family homes, a pool and picnic areas. The developer says the project's "designed to reflect the character of the surrounding neighborhood."
But residents say that's simply not true.
"By the time the neighborhood found out about the project, the period to comment had closed," Lieu said. "People went to great lengths to hide this from the community."
Especially since a high retaining wall and fence would go up, blocking views to the ocean.
"It's horrible. So people of Hawaii please come together and stop this," he added. "This is madness."
Sen. Kurt Fevella and residents met with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and other city leaders on Friday to voice their opposition to the project.
"Some of these guys live here since 1930s and 40s," Fevella said. "They said that this property will change the whole quality of life."
The developers told KITV4 they've requested to meet with the senator, but did not say how they're addressing community concerns.
"If we don't stop them here, you're never going to stop for building a monster house next to you," Lieu said.
