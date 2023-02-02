Ewa beach business continues getting broken into

For at least the fourth time in the past couple years, Ewa Pantry on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach is burglarized.
The store's alarm went off around 4 o'clock Thursday morning and a car could be heard speeding away. The burglar broke in, shattering the glass doors. Items reportedly stolen included cigarettes.
Michael Kitchens, the founder of the social media group Stolen Stuff Hawaii spoke with KITV4 about the store's latest ordeal:
"It's been a constant struggle for the store owner (Danny), the problem with these alarms, is they go off, people kind of pay them no mind, they consider somebody else is taking care of it, so it can help, but not likely, it's like any other car alarm. The owner Danny, he's had to deal with this four times, the last time they ran a truck through it, which is why they installed some guards here in front of the building."
Kitchens added, "It's going to cause Danny to face increasingly high insurance bills, I believe he's getting the feeling that maybe it's not worth it because, it's just too much of a hassle to repair over and over again."
Area residents are advised to be vigilant and if they see something, say something.
