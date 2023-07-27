Eric Thompson takes witness stand in his murder trial By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eric Thompson is on trial for the shooting death of his wife's lover -- Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara. HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Eric Thompson testified Thursday in his own murder trial, in which he is charged with the shooting death of his wife's lover -- Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara. Thompson reported his wife Joyce was referred to Tokuhara for fertility treatment after she had a miscarriage. Joyce later found out she was expecting and thanked Tokuhara for helping with the pregnancy. Sometime after their now three-year-old daughter was born, Thompson remembered once checking his home's security camera footage after he returned from a work trip. News Victim's two former girlfriends' ex-partners testify in love triangle murder trial By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Thompson said there was a video of his wife Joyce sneaking out of the home at around 1 in the morning for about half an hour while he was gone."I was just scratching my head like, where you going and where's our daughter?," Thompson recalled. "I couldn't think of any innocent explanation." News Investigators take the witness stand in day 2 of love triangle murder trial By 'A'ali'i Dukelow After Thompson continued to question Joyce, she eventually confessed to having an affair with Tokuhara.Thompson was surprised because Tokuhara assisted with the pregnancy. "I was pissed, I was really disappointed," Thompson said. Thompson reported he and Joyce later decided to put the affair behind them and Joyce cut ties with Tokuhara.Tokuhara's mother found his body in his Waipahu acupuncture clinic.Under oath, Thompson denied being in the area around the time of the murder, and refused having had anything to do with the crime. Trial resumes on Friday with the prosecution's cross-examination of Thompson. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eric Thompson Jon Tokuhara Eric Thompson Trial Jon Tokuhara Death Jon Tokuhara Waipahu 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News National At least 30 people burglarize a Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday Nov 27, 2021 Local Tiny home construction underway at Hawaii Department of Health Updated May 8, 2023 Aging Well Aging Well: 82-year-old heads up health department's fall prevention campaign Updated Jul 11, 2023 Local Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff Updated Dec 7, 2022 Business UPS and Teamsters reach a labor deal, potentially avoiding a crippling strike Updated Jul 25, 2023 Video Governor Ige encourages visitors to come to Hawaii Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you