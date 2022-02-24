EPA's Independent Red Hill Investigation to Move Forward

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The head of the EPA touted the federal investigation into Red Hill
HONOLULU-- The EPA's top administrator Michael Regan says he's committed to an independent investigation into the Red Hill fuel storage facility.
“We’re going to really look very closely at whether or not the facility has operated within the guidelines of the law. And if it hasn’t, then we will have to make some corrections there," Regan told reporters.
But do 'corrections' mean the complete defueling of the Red Hill tanks?
Senator Mazie Hirono says defueling should be the focus, "The navy has hired a third party which is putting together a safe defueling plan," she said.
Of the Navy's court appeal to the executive order, Senator Hirono added, "That appeal is not going anywhere. They are not proceeding. Meanwhile the Navy is proceeding to comply."
David Henkin of Earth Justice isn't as confident. "We are hopeful the Senator is correct but we haven't seen that yet," Henkin said.
What's more, Henkin says the Navy is moving to have its appeal tried in a federal court instead of state court, a move he says the Board of Water Supply, DOH and others oppose.
"The federal court is the wrong place to be deciding issues of state law and whether the Department of Health had the authority to order the defueling," Henkin told KITV 4:
"I would not say nothing is happening in the courts.
A lot is happening in the courts. What should be happening on the ground is the prompt defueling of tanks that pose a threat to us."