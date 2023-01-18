 Skip to main content
EPA Fields Questions, Overseeing Navy on Red Hill

EPA hosts town hall on Red Hill

Military officials and EPA officials faced passionate pleas from those adversely affected by the Navy's fuel spill history.

The "Environmental Protection Agency" hosted a town hall tonight to discuss the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility.

SALT LAKE (KITV4) --  Amanda Zawieruszynski and others expressed frustration with the military, and the breakdown in trust with those in charge of defueling Red Hill. A public town hall held at the Oahu Veterans Council and Center was finally their chance to hold leadership into account.

"The Navy, the EPA, the DOH, everybody needs to be held accountable. Telling us the truth needs to be number 1,"  Zawieruszynski said, "All the health concerns I have gone through, there's thousand of people who have gone through more. We need somebody from an outside agency from an outside island overseeing this mess."

Navy signs consent order with EPA to defuel, shutter Red Hill fuel facility

