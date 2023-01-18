EPA Fields Questions, Overseeing Navy on Red Hill

SALT LAKE (KITV4) -- Amanda Zawieruszynski and others expressed frustration with the military, and the breakdown in trust with those in charge of defueling Red Hill. A public town hall held at the Oahu Veterans Council and Center was finally their chance to hold leadership into account.
"The Navy, the EPA, the DOH, everybody needs to be held accountable. Telling us the truth needs to be number 1," Zawieruszynski said, "All the health concerns I have gone through, there's thousand of people who have gone through more. We need somebody from an outside agency from an outside island overseeing this mess."
One outstanding controversy is, what will happen to the facility after the closure-in-place? The military says it hasn't ruled out using the facility in some kind of operation.
"The recommended closure option will take about 3 years, after the defueling is complete. Any decision to repurpose the tanks would have to be approved by the State and the Department of Health," Rear Admiral Steven Barnett said.
Notwithstanding 20 fuel storage tanks that need to be drained, each holding 12 and a half million gallons of fuel, Ernie Lau told the panel, it must also consider the 72 past releases, which already occurred at the 80 year old facility.
"From Navy reports and records, 180 thousand gallons of fuel that's still out in the environment, and it's still there- even if you defuel it will remain a risk to our water resources. That's not mentioned here," Lau said of the consent order for the case.
Also, no commitment from the Navy as to whether they will allow the Board of Water supply to test in their wells.
"We have a right to know what's in our water, what's in our aquifer. We're willing to allow you folks to test on our wells, or even the EPA or Department of Health," Lau said, "But we want access to every Navy monitor well, including Red hill Shaft"
The public also is waiting for the investigation report on the spill of 13 hundred gallons on toxic fire supresant, which took place November 29th. That report is due in early February.