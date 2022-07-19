Environmental nonprofit hopes to find safe solutions to Hawaii's 88,0000 cesspools

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than 88,000 cesspools discharge over 53 million gallons of raw sewage into Hawaii waters each day.
Posing a major threat not only to the state's expansive marine environment, but to immediate clean water sources, the nonprofit Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations (WAI) has made it it's mission to provide tangible, safe, and effective solutions.
"When I first started, there was just this tendency, to say, 'oh, we're going to replace all the cesspools with sceptic systems'," says WAI co-founder and executive director, Stuart Coleman.
But Coleman believes Hawaii needs higher and better systems.
"The systems Orenco provides are just going to be much more efficient, and instead of digging up a whole street where you have two lane roads throughout Hawaii, you can just put a small PVC pipe just under the surface. It makes a lot of sense and we're just trying to give people of Hawaii the best technical options they can get."
In focusing on expanding accessibility to innovative technology, and increasing available finances, WAI has partnered with several major players in the sanitation game to initiate a collaborative approach.
"We don't have the one size fits all solution but we do have a pretty significant part of the solution," added Orenco president, Jeff Ball.
"t's important to bring all the different stake holders from from government agencies, to private businesses, and technology providers, continued Coleman. "That's the only way we're going to solve the problems, if we all come together."
The non-profit has also helped spearhead three forward moving bills this past legislative session.
The Hawaii Department of Health's Wastewater Branch is requiring all cesspools be upgraded, converted, or closed by January 1, 2050.