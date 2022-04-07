Environmental advocates concerned about Red Hill defueling timetable

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It look protests in the community and the entire congressional delegation putting pressure, but finally the tide of public opinion forced the Department of Defense to announce its decision to shut down Red Hill.
For many, it was a victory, but the lawyer representing the Sierra Club says they can't relax just yet.
"We still have to make sure our water supply is safe," says David Henkin with Earthjustice.
Lately that confidence has been shaken with another recent leak at the facility.
Just days ago, commanding officer of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center was fired due to a loss of confidence. It might seem like a step in the right direction, but the Sierra Club says Captain Albert Hornyak also tried to raise alarms well before the November leak.
"We do know that he was raising alarms about pressure changes in the pipes connected to this facility back in September which led the facility being shut down for more than a week which is an unusual thing to do," says Wayne Chung Tanaka with the Sierra Club.
They say despite the Navy's promises to defuel and shut down, they're still fighting against the state order and haven't given a clear timeframe.
"As long as that ticking time bomb of hundreds of millions of gallons of fuel are poised over our aquifer, we're at further risk of contamination of the aquifer," Henkin says.
The next step in the legal process will on April 25th - that's when the Navy will have to file its brief challenging the state order in environmental court.
