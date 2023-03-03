Employee who died tragically after vehicle crash fondly remembered

"Customers actually know him by his name, and they asked for him because he knows all about the different vegetables, what is good- different types of meat, different kind of entrees they are making," Ainsely Tolentino said of his mentor's expertise.
All those who worked in the "Chill Zone" part of the store were trained by Lansing Kakazu.
A social media post by Y.Hata last year quoted Kakazu as saying, "What I enjoy most about working at ChefZone is working with my younger coworkers. They energize my soul which helps me to do more every day."
Ainsely Tolentino says it was actually Kakazu who energized the others, as the senior lead. "He gave everybody knowledge, everybody learned from him," Tolentino said.
"He's known a lot of our customers, a lot of them that have been shopping with Y. Hata since ChefZone was born, and just me informing the handful of customers over the past couple of days, I can just see they're distraught and just as sad. They're his extended his family," Paula Jepas told KITV4.
Jepas recounted how Lansing Kakazu was a reliable participant at company cook offs, with his recipes more than once taking home a prize. Sings adorn ChefZone, bidding farewell to Kakazu. He will be missed by workers and customers alike.
"We knew him from the start of Chef Zone, and they were so sad and some of them really were upset finding out the sad news," Jepas added, "They have all gratitude toward him."
Kakazu is survived by his wife, Ella. A social media profile showed Kakazu to also be a karate instructor and retired Army National Guard Officer.