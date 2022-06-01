 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Emergency Powers Challenged for Hawaii's Governor

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Legislature seeks veto power over emergency orders

A new bill would give the Hawaii Legislature veto power over emergency orders by the executive branch.

HONOLULU-- A bill aiming to curb emergency powers wielded by the Governor of the State of Hawaii, is now awaiting approval from Governor David Ige himself.

Governor Ige extended emergency orders across the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic a total of 14 times.

Some legislators say constituents have clamored for more checks and balances on executive power.

The current bill would allow the legislature to override any executive order by a two thirds majority, following an order's 2 month expiration. Opponents to emergency restrictions have argued extended executive orders have violated citizens' rights, and should be addressed by the constitution.  

"We still have the regular flu 100 years later. Do we want to have those kind of issues governed by emergency powers of a governor? No. The people have the right to have their own political power respected by the Governor and the Legislatures. So the change needs to be made to the constitution," argues attorney Jim Hochberg.

Hochberg was part of a lawsuit that challenged the Governor's restrictions. A judge sided in favor of the Governor's position.

According to Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, residents have been vocal.

"The committee did get some phone calls about who checks and ensures that there is some accountability, as the Governor goes ahead and continues to extend it. Some people felt that there needed to be some checks and balances," Dela Cruz told KITV4.

Hochberg argues even with the legislature's proposed veto power, the people need more guarantees.

"The problem isn't the Governor taking the legislature's power away. The problem is the Governor taking the peoples' rights away. The place to fix that is the state constitution. All political power in the state of Hawaii resides in the people," Hochberg said referencing Article 1 of Hawaii's State Bill of Rights.

Gov. Ige signs student journalism protections bill

Governor Ige has until June 27th to make a decision on whether or not he will sign the bill. KITV reached out to the Governor's office on the matter and has not yet heard back.

A 2/3 vote from the legislature could override a veto by the Governor.  

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK