Emergency Powers Challenged for Hawaii's Governor

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
A new bill would give the Hawaii Legislature veto power over emergency orders by the executive branch.
HONOLULU-- A bill aiming to curb emergency powers wielded by the Governor of the State of Hawaii, is now awaiting approval from Governor David Ige himself.
Governor Ige extended emergency orders across the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic a total of 14 times.
Some legislators say constituents have clamored for more checks and balances on executive power.
The current bill would allow the legislature to override any executive order by a two thirds majority, following an order's 2 month expiration. Opponents to emergency restrictions have argued extended executive orders have violated citizens' rights, and should be addressed by the constitution.
"We still have the regular flu 100 years later. Do we want to have those kind of issues governed by emergency powers of a governor? No. The people have the right to have their own political power respected by the Governor and the Legislatures. So the change needs to be made to the constitution," argues attorney Jim Hochberg.
Hochberg was part of a lawsuit that challenged the Governor's restrictions. A judge sided in favor of the Governor's position.
According to Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, residents have been vocal.
"The committee did get some phone calls about who checks and ensures that there is some accountability, as the Governor goes ahead and continues to extend it. Some people felt that there needed to be some checks and balances," Dela Cruz told KITV4.
Hochberg argues even with the legislature's proposed veto power, the people need more guarantees.
"The problem isn't the Governor taking the legislature's power away. The problem is the Governor taking the peoples' rights away. The place to fix that is the state constitution. All political power in the state of Hawaii resides in the people," Hochberg said referencing Article 1 of Hawaii's State Bill of Rights.