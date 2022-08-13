 Skip to main content
Elections official says primary election night ran fairly smoothly

 By Diane Ako

A long night at the State Capitol, where the staff and volunteers pulled an overnighter. The night ran fairly smoothly, with minor delays. 

The Senate Chamber served as the counting center for the state races and the county of Honolulu. As ballots came in in small batches from districts, staff and Official Observers processed them.

