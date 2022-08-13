Elections official says primary election night ran fairly smoothly.

A long night at the State Capitol, where the staff and volunteers pulled an overnighter. The night ran fairly smoothly, with minor delays.
The Senate Chamber served as the counting center for the state races and the county of Honolulu. As ballots came in in small batches from districts, staff and Official Observers processed them.
The state's Chief Election Officer Scott Nago says there were small delays. "Every election has hiccupcs, it's a matter of how you deal with it, like the line situation at the Maui Voter Service Center, or making sure we got equipment in on time," he notes, adding most of the problems were issues voters wouldn't necessarily see.
The Wailuku Voter Service Center he's referring to had a long line of people waiting to vote when voting ended at 7 p.m., but anyone in line by that time could vote. The first printout is never released until after all votes are cast, which delayed the first printout. It was a long night for staff. Nago showed up for work at 7 a.m. Saturday and expects to pull a 24-hour day.
This is first year the state is going with its new scanning machine vendor, Hart Intercivic. "So far so good," notes Nago, who says the machines processed the ballots quickly. "I'm happy with it."
Something he's less happy with is the low voter turnout. "Every election is different. This wasn't a presidential race. But voters need a reason to vote," he says.
The state sent out 730,000 ballots to active registered voters. As of Saturday night they'd received under 300,000. That's in the low 30%.
But despite the long hours and the abysmal voter turnout, Nago loves his job. He's been with the elections office since 1998, and the Chief Officer since 2010. "It's the thrill of election night that we get to do every two years," smiles Nago.
He probably hasn't gone to sleep by the time this story ran on our Sunday morning show. And he'll be doing it all over again in November for the general election.