Edith Kanaka'ole Honored by Mural, US Quarter & Proclamation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Cultural icon Edith Kanaka'ole is honored in a new mural at UH Hilo.
HILO-- Those connected to the legacy of Edith Kanaka'ole remind others that the the late Kumu Hula and Native Hawaiian teacher is honored through continued cultural practices at UH Hilo and throughout the islands.
Yet, that didn't stop a weekend of honors by way of the cultural icon's depiction on the US quarter, on a new campus mural and through a proclamation from the Office of the Hawaii County Mayor of 'Edith Kanaka'ole Day.'
In a special edition quarter, Kanaka'ole now appears on opposite George Washington. An official presentation was offered by the Smithsonian and US Mint Saturday.
Attendees then had a chance to view the new Edith Kanaka'ole mural, undertaken by Oahu based artist Kamea Hadar. The artist began the week-long endeavor last Monday.
The eyes were key, according to the muralist.
"Her eyes, hopefully, are the windows to her soul and kind of capture what she was all about," Hadar told KITV4.
"Being able to paint her eyes that first day, having people like Auntie Pua, Auntie Nalani, her daughters, her grandson, Kuhao, to come and see- and kind of fill me in on whether or not we captured her essence," Hadar added, "If you look in the reflection of her eyes, you actually see a silhouette of a human being. So to me, that's kind of something left to the interpretation of the audience. Maybe it's them."
"It is honoring my grandma, Edith, but it's also honoring ancestral knowledge. And I think that in ancestral knowledge, there are a lot of answers and possibly solutions to modern problems that we have today," Kuhao Zane explained, "And so, the Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation is about delving into this ancestral knowledge, and being able to harvest some of these solutions that we might be able to apply today-- no matter if that's in architecture or if it's in conservation or even if it's within like climate change."
Edith Kanaka'ole is one of five historical women appearing on 2023 Special Edition coins. At the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center, the program Saturday morning honored Kanaka'ole with hundreds attending.