Edith Kanaka'ole Honored by Mural, US Quarter & Proclamation

Mural presented at UH Hilo of Edith Kanaka'ole

Cultural icon Edith Kanaka'ole is honored in a new mural at UH Hilo.

Over the weekend, Edith Kanaka'ole was celebrated on the Big Island for appearing on the US Quarter, and in a new mural on the UH Hilo campus.

HILO-- Those connected to the legacy of Edith Kanaka'ole remind others that the the late Kumu Hula and Native Hawaiian teacher is honored through continued cultural practices at UH Hilo and throughout the islands.

Yet, that didn't stop a weekend of honors by way of the cultural icon's depiction on the US quarter, on a new campus mural and through a proclamation from the Office of the Hawaii County Mayor of 'Edith Kanaka'ole Day.'

An error occurred