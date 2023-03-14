Economists say local bank customers should not fear a bank failure happening in Hawaii By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- As panic spread following the Silicon Valley Bank failure, Bank of Hawaii decided to halt trading at different points on Monday with its stock dropping 36% at one point.Trading has now resumed for Bank of Hawaii. Stock is now at $51.8 cents. Principle for TZ Economics, Paul Brewbaker, encourages Hawaii bank customers to not fear bank failure happening here."It's unlikely to be replicated in Hawaii" shares Brewbaker. He says you can feel confident your deposits are protected."Nothing of this sort needs to be of concern to Hawaiian consumers neither is there a financial systemic risk."This is because Hawaiian banks don't have a certain concentration like silicon valley bank did. "They've been playing in risky markets whether its high tech start ups or cryptocurrency and in all case management failures" says Bonham. The bank has not had a risk manager since last year. Researching your bank can make all the difference.Brewbaker says you should be looking out for these 4 things-"I look for good people, good training, lots of experience, and a proven experience when you combine that with deposit insurance."That insurance comes from the federal deposit insurance company. It will insure up to 250,000 dollars of your deposits.Bonham, says this insurance should relive you of any worries."100% insured and there's just really not any risk. that insurance is there for over a reason and they should sleep well at night because of it."Bank of Hawaii said to KITV4, the bank remains strong and stable for its customers despite the dip in its stock on Monday.Hawaii bankers association reassured bank customers they will be protected. It says, "member banks have strong capital. customers can bank with confidence knowing that their accounts are safe." Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Escapee, who fled from police while being medically cleared at hospital, arrested | UPDATE Updated Sep 20, 2022 National What to watch for in Friday's proposals for the Mar-a-Lago search special master review Updated Sep 8, 2022 COVID-19 CDC signs off on boosters for 5-11-year-olds Updated May 20, 2022 Local 1 dead after 'serious marine incident' in waters off Big Island, US Coast Guard investigating Updated Apr 14, 2022 National Biden says midterm vote was a 'good day for democracy' and notes the 'red wave' didn't happen Updated Nov 9, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD opens animal cruelty case after dog found shot in Waialua Updated Nov 22, 2022 Recommended for you