Economists say local bank customers should not fear a bank failure happening in Hawaii

  • Updated
Silicon Valley Bank closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- As panic spread following the Silicon Valley Bank failure, Bank of Hawaii decided to halt trading at different points on Monday with its stock dropping 36% at one point.

Trading has now resumed for Bank of Hawaii. Stock is now at $51.8 cents. Principle for TZ Economics, Paul Brewbaker, encourages Hawaii bank customers to not fear bank failure happening here.

