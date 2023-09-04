Economic downturn hits hotel industry on Maui and throughout Hawaii

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- The economic impact is being felt by everyone on Maui, but the hotel industry might be the hardest hit sector. While the losses of places like the Plantation Inn and Old Lahaina Inn are a significant part of the downturn, that may only be part of the reason for the spiraling numbers.
The series of disjointed and conflicting statements immediately after August 8 seems to have created another setback that Maui tourism now has to deal with.
“We were hurt by some comments that were made with people who are very familiar with Hawaii, kind of encouraging people not to travel,” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of Hawaii Lodging and Tourism. “That has since been corrected. We're seeing more and more now positive statements. People saying you need to go back (to Maui) because they need the jobs. The economic situation is not very good so we're gonna have to keep at it.”
Hotel numbers are understandably down across Maui, but that impact has rippled across the islands.
“So we're hovering around 50 percent (on Maui) if we're lucky. And that's because those hotels are benefiting from a large number of government employees are here to help us in Lahaina," Hannemann said. "But as they leave, obviously, hotels like to know that they're gonna be replaced by either bookings of travelers that are coming here or, or another heavy influx of federal workers."
Some hotels in West Maui are taking care of their employees. He says that across the state hotel occupancy is at around 75 percent while Maui is "lucky to have 50 percent."
Knowing those current numbers and projections spurred the approval of $2.6 million in marketing funding that’s already earmarked into plans.
“It really is targeted for our number one market domestically and that's the West Coast,” Hannemann said. “So this will be a promotional campaign blitz that will also have personal appearances, a delegation that will go to promote tourism in these areas in California, Oregon, Washington right up there along the Pacific Northwest."
He says that those areas are a market that has been favorable to Hawaii. While tourists may be hesitant to travel to Hawaii from what they read, Hannemann is creating a targeted campaign to help negate the feeling some have that it wasn't necessary or one shouldn't travel to Maui.
If tourists don't start coming back, Hannemann acknowledged, “We're gonna be in a world of hurt.”