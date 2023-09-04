 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Economic downturn hits hotel industry on Maui and throughout Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Hotel Industry Downturn After Lahaina Affecting All of Maui and Across the State

The economic impact is being felt by everyone on Maui, but the hotel industry might be the hardest hit sector.

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- The economic impact is being felt by everyone on Maui, but the hotel industry might be the hardest hit sector. While the losses of places like the Plantation Inn and Old Lahaina Inn are a significant part of the downturn, that may only be part of the reason for the spiraling numbers. 

The series of disjointed and conflicting statements immediately after August 8 seems to have created another setback that Maui tourism now has to deal with.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred