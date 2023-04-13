East Honolulu neighborhood complains Turo host's cars are hogging street parking.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Turo troubles: As tourism builds and rental cars become more in-demand, Oahu residents are seeing some problems with the ride-share industry. Waialae Nui Ridge is the latest neighborhood that some residents say is becoming overrun with rideshare rentals.
Aha Maka Way residents say these are just two of a fleet of 12 rental cars, most of which are parked on the public street. The problem started a few months ago.
Scotty Anderson lives nearby and describes what happened a few months ago: "All of a sudden, we had all these cars on the street. Some cases, ten to 12 cars; three in the driveway, two in the garage being worked on. Obviousl,y some sort of commercial operation. They take the car to the Honolulu Zoo to meet clients."
Problem is, the suspected peer-to-peer car sharing service host's cars compete with residents for parking spaces. The handful of neighbors we talked to all say this annoys them but only Anderson was willing to speak on the neighborhood's behalf.
He says the neighbors figured out it was a Turo operation because "we downloaded the website" and the cars on his street are the same cars on the Turo website.
We confirmed it by going to the house. I knocked on the door and a woman with a strong Japanese accent opened the door. I asked if they were renting Turo cars, and she said yes, three. I asked why neighbors say there are 12 cars, and she said several other people own those. I asked if she knew the neighbors were unhappy, and offered her an opportunity to share her side in an interview. She said she couldn't speak English and couldn't understand me that well, and declined.
"Turo has a newly implemented and robust system in place to address parking complaints promptly and take strict actions against violators. We are investigating the aforementioned host and will follow-up accordingly with complainants who submit evidence via Turo’s dedicated neighbor support webpage," said spokesperson Catherine Mejia, also addressing this particular street. "Once Turo found out about the complaint, Turo immediately initiated policy protocol and the Host moved the cars within less than a day."
Before this resolution, though, Anderson reported this to the city and county's Department of Planning and Permitting, and his city councilmember, Tommy Waters.
Waters says, "There's limited parking on city streets and in residential areas. When people want to entertain family and there's no place to park, that's a problem."
He calls it a problematic trend. "I've gotten complaints over the last year or so about car-sharing operators having multiple cars in Kaimuki," he says, and is considering introducing a bill. "I thought about the car-sharing operators having a sticker they're required to put on their car, so it's easy to tell which cars are being rented out."
Turo may be great for car renters, but while the cottage industry expands, the hosts and the people who live around them, may be in for a bumpy ride.