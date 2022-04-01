Duke Kahanamoku documentary 'Waterman' opens in Hawaii theaters

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"And his most famous statue was Duke Kahanamoku on Waikiki. He's the reason I knew Duke's story. I had to know Duke's story, knowing my uncle," Halasima said.
Like others who treasure a connection to the Kahanamoku legacy, Halasima maintains his, through his uncle.
"Every time I come to Hawaii, I go to the statue and I tap the foot where his signature is and say ‘Hi’ to my uncle. And then I can enjoy Hawaii. But I always gotta say hi to my uncle before I can," he said.
Halasima's uncle suggested the documentary before he died -- a film that would show Duke's contributions as surfer, lifeguard, swimmer, and icon.
Halasima says what surprised him most was that the legends held true.
“It's people who care about duke telling stories about duke and we see how the stories line up," Halasima said.
Back in Waikiki, this beach boy has a story of his own.
"My dad ask Duke, ‘Hey, so why don't you get pissed off when people cut you off?’ [Duke told him, ‘Doc, there will always be another wave,’" Moses said.
And stories become legend.
Following its opening weekend, the film is scheduled to play at consolidated theaters in Hawaii through the first week of May.