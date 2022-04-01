 Skip to main content
Duke Kahanamoku documentary 'Waterman' opens in Hawaii theaters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A film celebrating the life of Hawaii legend Duke Kahanamoku opened in theaters this weekend. 

The film is narrated by Jason Momoa and directed by Isaac Halasima, whose Uncle sculpted the iconic statue of Duke in Waikiki.

Talking story with Waikiki Beach Boys, some were well aware of the documentary "Waterman," premiering at movie theaters across Hawaii.

The film is narrated by Jason Momoa, and some sppeople KITV4oke to at the Kuhio Beach Hula mound knew all about it.

Like Moses, who carries a digital copy of this family heirloom, a photo signed by Duke. It belonged to his father.

"He had the photograph. He carried it around the world with him. So you saw the first signature is Duke's,” Moses said.

Now at 24 frames per second, audiences can dive into Duke's legacy courtesy of director Isaac Halasima.

Halasima says when his uncle passed away he was inspired to work on the film. His uncle was a sculptor.

"And his most famous statue was Duke Kahanamoku on Waikiki. He's the reason I knew Duke's story. I had to know Duke's story, knowing my uncle," Halasima said.

Like others who treasure a connection to the Kahanamoku legacy, Halasima maintains his, through his uncle.

"Every time I come to Hawaii, I go to the statue and I tap the foot where his signature is and say ‘Hi’ to my uncle. And then I can enjoy Hawaii. But I always gotta say hi to my uncle before I can," he said.

Halasima's uncle suggested the documentary before he died -- a film that would show Duke's contributions as surfer, lifeguard, swimmer, and icon.

Halasima says what surprised him most was that the legends held true.

“It's people who care about duke telling stories about duke and we see how the stories line up," Halasima said.

Back in Waikiki, this beach boy has a story of his own.

"My dad ask Duke, ‘Hey, so why don't you get pissed off when people cut you off?’ [Duke told him, ‘Doc, there will always be another wave,’" Moses said.

And stories become legend.

Following its opening weekend, the film is scheduled to play at consolidated theaters in Hawaii through the first week of May.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

