Duke Aiona advances to general election

It was an intimate affair at Duke Aiona's home in Wahiawa.
As children ran around the yard and close family and friends surrounded the former judge and lieutenant governor after winning the Republican primary election.
"All I can say is we give all glory to God and we're just so happy that we are where we are right now," Aiona told KITV4.
Aiona beat out mixed martial arts champion fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu city councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi. But throughout the Republican primary race for governor, it was all love.
"I want to thank everybody else who ran," he said. "It took a lot of courage, it took a lot of support."
This is his third time running for the state's top office after serving as lieutenant governor under Gov. Linda Lingle from 2002 to 2010.
After previously winning two primary elections, he lost to Gov. Neil Abercrombie and Gov. David Ige. He's hoping the third time's a charm.
"I feel confident because I guess the experience that I've had in the past," he added. "The corruption we've been facing the fact that we need a robust two-party system. I believe more and more people are just begging for that right now."
He said he's ready to go up against Lt. Gov. Josh Green in the November general election.
"You got another option and the option's Duke Aiona."
And his friends and family are just thankful to have another chance for change.
