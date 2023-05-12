 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DUI felonies have tripled since 2018 in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Beer generic
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) cases is up on Oahu, according to statistics from the state judiciary.

The numbers show felony DUIs have essentially tripled since 2018.

Honolulu Prosecuting office looks to crack down on laws for driving without a license

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred