DUI felonies have tripled since 2018 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) cases is up on Oahu, according to statistics from the state judiciary.
The numbers show felony DUIs have essentially tripled since 2018.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) cases is up on Oahu, according to statistics from the state judiciary.
The numbers show felony DUIs have essentially tripled since 2018.
Numbers that were less than 10 are now around 50 with a spike in 2021 – when the number of DUI felonies reached a high of 73.
A DUI is considered a felony if the driver causes injury or death, if the blood alcohol content is around double the legal limit, and if the driver has prior DUI convictions.
"Several years ago, the law was changed. A felony DUI is now three times within ten years. It used to be four times so the net is a lot wider being a larger number of people where this is their third one in ten years," said DUI attorney Kevin O’Grady.
DUI misdemeanors have steadily gone down from more than 6,000 to now around 3,320. Misdemeanor charges are typically for first time offenders.
"I have seen the number of calls coming into our office drop in 2022 a lot. My feeling is police officers are not arresting nearly as many people. There may be the prosecutor office who is not charging as many people," said O’Grady.
HPD said it continues to enforce the DUI laws.
"Post COVID, we tried to step up our enforcement efforts by utilizing funding from federal grants to do sobriety checkpoints and increase saturation DUI patrols," HPD sergeant Thomas Billins.
Sargeant Billins adds the number of arrests go both up and down over time.
Around 1 in 10 drivers are impaired nationwide.
Honolulu Police said now that we are in graduation season, there will be more efforts and officers on the road to make sure everyone is safe.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.