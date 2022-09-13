Duel Arson Fires Torch Vehicles Less Than 2 Miles Apart

MANOA-- A burnt out Toyota Tacoma sits in front of a residential home on Manoa Road.
MANOA-- A burnt out Toyota Tacoma sits in front of a residential home on Manoa Road.
A surveillance camera at the home, caught the suspected arson on tape, with a man targeting the truck out front.
Video shows an SUV stopping in the middle of 2-lane Manoa Road. A suspect in a light hoodie and face covering pours an accelerant from a container into the back of the truck bed. The truck ignites, and the fuel tank combusts, the sound of the explosion waking neighbors next door and down the street.
"Having a fire, especially something that seems that it's arson, is unsettling," a neighbor named Craig told KITV.
Adding to the uneasy news, another vehicle was torched less than 2 miles away within the same half hour.
The vehicle owner in Makiki rushed down the stairs to the carport below and put out the blaze using a fire extinguisher before it could spread to a second vehicle in the carport.
HPD is currently investigating but has not said if the vehicle or suspect description match in the two cases.
"I'm not sure what that liquid was, obviously something flammable. But we're asking the public if you know anything about the case. If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect, please contact us at Crimestoppers," Chris Kim told KITV.
Back in Manoa, a charred fence stands between the burnt out vehicle and the neighbor's house. Investigators combed the area through the morning, as police seek more help from the public to find the perpetrator of the brazen act- or acts.
"But you can tell as soon as he pours his liquid on and lights it, there's immediate combustion. He actually put himself at risk to burning himself. I'm sure he is singed. I'm sure he's got some eye lashes, some eyebrows missing at this point," Kim added.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter
Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.