Drones deployed in fight against invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle

A targeted attack, on one of Hawaii's most invasive pests.

The Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle, having devastating effects on coconut trees throughout the state.

"It's likely to cause lethal damage if you let them go long enough, it they get lucky enough, and if there are enough of them," explained treatment coordinator Dan Jenkins.

This week the University of Hawaii at Manoa has partnered with the Hawaii CRB Response team, to take to the the skies and gain new perspective on the state's ever growing problem.

"So this is a much more targeted application right in the crown, " Jenkins continued. "Exactly where the beetles bore. It's sort of a surface treatment. I guess including the one we found today we've hit 80 the previous two days."

Granted emergency permitting, by Department of Agriculture, experimental administration of a pesticide intended for termite extermination was dropped directly atop more than 50 affected trees at the Hawaii Country Club.

Compared to previous treatment efforts, which included injectable pesticides and external traps, researchers say the increased safety and efficacy of this technology could revolutionize this fight

Meanwhile, fallen beetles are taken to a lab to provide further insight to the species and ensure they do not spread to other parts of the island.

