Drag queens reading to children brings out protesters in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nonprofits, including Family Promise of Hawaii and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, hosted a Keiki Community Fair Saturday that sparked some controversy.
As part of the featured attractions for kids, that consisted of games, dance activities and face painting, the event also included children's book readings by individuals dressed in drag - Miss Candi Shell and Miss Tara Away.
With approximately a few dozen protesters in attendance, Oahu resident Cynthia Bartlett said, "We're fine with drag queens in adult entertainment, just not with very young children who are so easily influenced."
Keiki Community Fair Organizer Ryan Catalani told KITV4, "You know, I think here in Hawaii and the United States we all believe in freedom of expression and so that's what we're doing here today in bringing diverse groups of people together."
With over a dozen local nonprofits scheduled to be on hand, the event reportedly provided free clothes, food, books, medical care, housing help and other resources to low income families with kids in the community.
Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Dist. 6 Councilmember said, "I think the protesters are losing sight about what this event is about. It's about bringing resources to kids in need, kids from housing kids who are low income, providing them with vision screenings, literacy. It's really ridiculous to make this into a whole circus, and really I think the message here is enough already with the mainland-style protests."
As the book readings were concluding, a parent who chose not to give his name stated, "They're reading books and singing songs. They're all kids books and they're all G-rated. It's fine. There's protesters and counter protesters, but everyone's keeping their cool."
Candi Shell and Tara Away received a security escort on their way out.
