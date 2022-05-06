Dr. Josh Green's run for the governor's seat now official

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lieutenant Governor, Josh Green's, run for the governor's seat is now official.
Accompanied by wife Jamie Green, and a handful of supporters, the official papers were filed this morning at the Office of Elections.
Under oath-- Green swore to continuously support and defend the constitutional rights of Hawaii residents.
He says, In building his campaign on the same methodic principals which guided him as a leader throughout the pandemic, he is not only willing but able to fulfill the duties as Hawaii's next Governor.
"The experience of dealing with that crisis has really prepared our team to lead Hawaii forward. And so that I'm grateful for." Green explained. "Our next governor is going to have to rebuild Hawaii, so all of the lessons I learned being there meeting after meeting on the ground as a physician in the ER will help me to really translate our needs into action."
Green says his top priorities, if elected, are to tackle the the state's critical housing crisis, address homelessness, and increase access to health services.