DPP director discusses departmental overhaul with business leaders

  • Updated
HGTV house Kalihi

HONOLULU (KITV) -- During a meeting Thursday with the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals (HSBP), Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna detailed ongoing efforts to streamline permit approvals.

It has been known some homeowners skirt the permitting process to avoid a long wait. To speed up the process and prevent unauthorized work, DPP has been using artificial intelligence to pre-screen applications and updated the department's website to make it more user-friendly. 

