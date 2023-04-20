DPP director discusses departmental overhaul with business leaders

HONOLULU (KITV) -- During a meeting Thursday with the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals (HSBP), Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna detailed ongoing efforts to streamline permit approvals.
It has been known some homeowners skirt the permitting process to avoid a long wait. To speed up the process and prevent unauthorized work, DPP has been using artificial intelligence to pre-screen applications and updated the department's website to make it more user-friendly.
"She's (Apuna) got a good grasp on the situation," HSBP president Warren Miyake praised.
According to Apuna, with DPP's improvements, the average wait time for a permit has been shortened to about 168 days -- compared to 330 days back in November.
"Based on her explanation and the information she provided us, I believe that with time and support, the improvements can be developed," Miyake added, calling Thursday's conference a needed update for the group's members.
"Even our retail members have a need to know what's going on because they all have a part in the planning and permitting process even if they want to build a store or facility."
DPP is hoping city leaders will approve a proposal to contract third-party consultants to help review applications.
The department is also in need of more workers to fill its 25% vacancy rate.