Dozens file claims against U.S. Navy as symptoms persist from Red Hill water crisis

Red Hill water crisis long-term effects

Lacey Quintero's family members became severely ill the first day they moved to Ford Island in November.

Six months later, they're still experiencing long-term symptoms. Quintero has unexplained stomach aches and her young daughters both have developed thyroid issues.

"The longer it goes on, the more scared I am," she said. "We do not know the full effects of what we're dealing with, and the longer we go, the less hope I have."

When the family received orders to move to Hawaii, at first they were excited to relocate to a "tropical paradise." But that quickly changed.

"Yeah, it's been a nightmare. It really has," Quintero said. "I'm laughing because it's like, where do you even start? Where do I even begin to describe like just hell that we've been through."

She's one of more than 100 people now filing claims against the Navy for contaminating the water for tens of thousands of residents. The Quinteros have since moved off base to Kunia, but fear their daughters may have lifelong autoimmune disorders.

"I hear the word autoimmune and I just start crying because that means she's going to deal with this for the rest of her life," she said. "I don't want that for her so you know we are just taking it one blood draw at a time."

Many families with long-term conditions still don't know what they were actually exposed to. Some have now moved away from military reservations or off island altogether.

"They're not telling us how contaminated it actually was, they're not even telling us what components were in the water," said Kristina Baehr, an attorney with Just Well Law based in Texas. "They didn't tell these families to stop drinking the water after they injected jet fuel directly into their water source." 

Previously more than a dozen people filed claims under the "Federal Tort Claims Act" seeking damages and medical monitoring for the rest of their lives. The group says it's offering the military a chance to resolve the issues before filing a federal lawsuit.

"Hundreds more to come," Baehr added. "I cannot overstate the breadth and extent of this problem. And our clients keep getting sicker and sicker over time. And it's very clear that this contamination has caused lasting injuries and lasting harm." 

In a statement, Rear Adm. Charlie Brown told KITV the Navy "will not discuss any potential future legal actions."

The Navy and health officials have deemed the water now safe in affected neighborhoods after a series of flushing and remediation. But the group says the danger is very much still there -- in the air and in homes.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

