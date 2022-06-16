Dozens displaced, dog killed in fire at Wailuku apartment building

The blaze broke out at the Hale Makana apartments on Waimaluhia Lane. The Maui Fire Department said 18 people were displaced from four units.
One of those is Natasha Moepono.
"Pretty much we're starting off with nothing. Like absolutely nothing," she explained.
Moepono was school shopping with her two young daughters when she got a call from neighbors that her apartment was on fire, and her 7-year-old dog "Shorty" was trapped inside.
Her husband was at work.
Although neighbors tried to save him, Shorty didn't survive.
"My daughter has complex partial epilepsy. Shorty was her emotional support animal," Moepono explained. "They were always attached with each other, and it just so happened that this day, he didn't go with us because it was pretty hot outside. I didn't want to leave him in the car. He stayed home."
Resident Michelle Frendo was also displaced.
She's now staying at a shelter next door with her fiance, two children, and grandchild.
"A lot of stuff that is in our home was damaged. We lost everything," Frendo explained. "We even gave up guinea pigs to the Humane Society to have a better home."
Both families are left picking up the pieces with the little that they have, and say the community's help is appreciated.
"There's at least ten families around Maui that have reached out, and got together clothes for me and my daughters," Moepono said. "But, it's a struggle trying to find clothes for my other half who's a bigger person."
"Right now, what we need is food, drinks, baby clothes, baby pampers," said Frendo. "Anything you think a family needs."
The Red Cross is assisting the families displaced.