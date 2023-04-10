 Skip to main content
Dolphin population dwindling, Honaunau residents say

  • Updated
  • 0
Activists say Tourists at Big Island bay still ignoring regulation

A spinner dolphin leaps out of the water on the Big Island while a snorkeler looks on. As of 2021, it is illegal to come within 50 yards of the spinner dolphins.

Longtime residents of Honaunau bay describe a dwindling dolphin population.

HONAUNAU BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A story that garnered national and international attention has been sparse on details, with both the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declining to say if there is an actual pending case with potential defendants.

An activist living on the bay recently spoke to KITV4, shedding light on a decades-long struggle to get tourists to stay away from the dolphin population, whose presence has dwindled in recent years.

An error occurred