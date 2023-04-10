Dolphin population dwindling, Honaunau residents say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A spinner dolphin leaps out of the water on the Big Island while a snorkeler looks on. As of 2021, it is illegal to come within 50 yards of the spinner dolphins.
HONAUNAU BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A story that garnered national and international attention has been sparse on details, with both the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declining to say if there is an actual pending case with potential defendants.
An activist living on the bay recently spoke to KITV4, shedding light on a decades-long struggle to get tourists to stay away from the dolphin population, whose presence has dwindled in recent years.
While the glorious sight of spinner dolphins breaching into the air may be tempting for snorkelers to swim closer, the Federal Marine Mammal Protection Act makes it illegal.
Signs surrounding Honaunau Bay have been up for years warning swimmers to keep 50 yards away from dolphins. It's well known to locals; 50 yards is half a football field.
"A lot of times, though, the dolphins, too, will come towards the people because they are people-friendly. But it's when they do, people come and they chase and surround the dolphins. That's the problem, because then they can't get their normal sleep patterns," Ron from Naalehu explained.
For decades, Jim Medeiros and his ohana at Honalnau Bay have been lobbying the DLNR and the Federal National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, to enforce policies often flouted by visitors. But he's facing a major obstacle.
"Tourism. The impact of tourism is just overwhelming because of the internet posting this place that this is the place to come. This is not the place to come," Medeiros told KITV4, explaining the small bay simply doesn't have the infrastructure to support droves of tourists.
The dolphin population has been dwindling, he says. "At one time, pods would fill up this bay, come all the way over here to the shorelines. They have receded and receded, because over time so much people made their businesses for swimming with the dolphins over the last 20 years or so," Medeiros said.
At the end of last month, a group of snorkeling students were described by DLNR as "corralling dolphins" in video shot by the agency. The video released doesn't show how far away the group was from the shore, but snorkelers going too far is described by locals as a near daily occurence.
KITV4 has learned DLNR did not actually cite the students, but referred the cases to NOAA. Locals say many of the swimmers were from a Kona university with high turnover, and most could be well out of the country by now.
Meanwhile, while most tour operators in Kona make it clear that swimming with dolphins is prohibited, one owner told us she gets telephone requests from retreats often.
Medeiros hopes tourists and visitors will be greeted with more education about spinner dolphins in the future, and the impacts visitors have on native wildlife and culture.
"We're from this temple. We're part of this culture. And what they're doing, they're hurting this side of the bay. Our kuleana is our duty to take care of our resources, to take care of our aina, our kai, all of it. It's our responsibility. So that's what our grandparents have been doing all the way down the line," Medeiros said.
Medeiros told KITV4 that he hopes after the decades-long struggle, the day will come where tourists will automatically abide by the regulations.
"We're not against people, we're for the future of Hanaunau Bay," he said.