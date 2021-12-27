...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
DOH upholds order requiring Navy to suspend operations and defuel tanks at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A Hearing's Officer has upheld the state's emergency order on the controversial Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.
According to the hearings officer, the tanks are a "metaphorical Ticking Timebomb" located just a hundred feet above the major fresh water aquifer on Oahu.
The order requires the Navy to suspend its operations at Red Hill and to take steps to defuel the underground storage tanks located there.
The decision comes exactly a week after a hearing where the Navy health department Board of Water Supply and environmentalists spent hours arguing over whether or not the fuel storage site posed a threat to the safety of residents and the environment.