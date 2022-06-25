Does Oahu need more pickleball, tennis courts? City offers survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) wants to know what you think about city's tennis or pickleball facilities and services.
It's holding another, more detailed public survey online; visit the case-sensitive website bit.ly/OutdoorCourtSurvey2 from now until 4:30 p.m. (HST) on Tuesday, July 5. Physical copies of the surveys will also be available at two locations for those without computer/internet access:
Kapolei Hale
1000 Ulu'ohi'a Street Suite 309 Kapolei, Hawai'i 96707
Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building
DPR Permits Office, 1st Floor
650 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (HST), both virtually and in-person at Kapolei Hale in Suite 312.
For more information about the virtual Zoom meeting, visit the dedicated Parks & Rec pickleball court website (bit.ly/OahuPickleball) or the dedicated tennis court website (bit.ly/OahuTennis).
DPR says it recognizes many O'ahu residents would like to take tennis lessons, but may not be able to afford it. DPR also recognizes there are a limited number of public courts, and new court activities such as pickleball are increasing the number of recreational users wanting to use the limited number of public courts.
DPR is evaluating whether to designate tennis or pickleball lessons for a fee in City parks as an authorized commercial activity allowed on public courts; and if so, what the specific rules and regulations should be imposed to ensure primary recreational use of the courts is respected and maintained.
For a copy of the existing Tennis Rules visit the official DPR website (honolulu.gov/parks) and click the "Rules & Regulations" box.