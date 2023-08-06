Doctors say keiki should get vaccinated before start of school year

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire
weather conditions through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during afternoons and evenings.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe,
Maui, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- August is national immunization month and now that school is back, health leaders are encouraging keiki to receive vaccines.
Doctors say illnesses amongst keiki increase as school goes back in session which is why vaccines are so crucial.
The American academy of family physicians says vaccines are important at every age, but especially for children as they begin a new school year.
Now that school is starting tomorrow it's an important time for parents to make sure their kids are up to date on their vaccinations. During and after the pandemic there has been a dip in childhood vaccinations, but it's never too late to get back on the right track.
Doctors say when you vaccinate your child it's not just protecting them but other students too.
"Most of my patients are vaccinated when they're actually coming in for another visit. so it's a great time to talk to them about vaccinations while they're there. so they might be in for their diabetes check, their hypertension check. the kids might be in for an ear infection, but you notice that they're behind on the immunizations, so it's a great time to get things caught up" shares Dr. Steven Furr, FAAFP president elect.