DLNR considers overflow parking lot to ease crowding at Mala Wharf

To alleviate the lack of parking at Mala Wharf in Lahaina, the Department of Land and Natural Resources is mulling over adding an overflow parking lot nearby.
DLNR leadership voted Friday to reassume ownership of a parcel of land the county currently manages as an option for a potential parking lot.
But during a virtual hearing on the proposal, some Maui residents did not consider another parking lot a viable solution to keeping the crowds away.
"If there is a new parking lot, that parking lot will just get crowded and it will have the same problem again and be like 'oh we need more space, I feel that there should be strict rules on the tourists and commercial boats instead of accommodating to them," said Moloka'i resident Leihiwahiwa Ritte, whose family relies on the ramp to transport goods from Maui.
On top of inundating the parking lot, community members argue visitors snorkel in the bay, interfering with boats and fishermen.
There are 10 shoreline permit holders and 15 permitted boat ramp users.
Lisa Bail represents 14 of the ramp users. Bail said her clients have faced multiple lawsuits from community members despite operating small tours that take customers far offshore.
"This is a tremendous burden on my clients who are small business owners that have operated under these commercial permits for years," Bail added.
Many have reported there are also unauthorized tours at Mala.
To curb unlawful activity, DLNR's Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is entertaining suggestions from community members, such as requiring decals to identify permitted operations.
DOBOR administrator Ed Underwood said the agency could also establish a parking reservation system similar to the one at Ha'ena State Park on Kaua'i.
"We could make it to where residents do not have to pay," Underwood said.
To report unpermitted activity at Mala, call 643-DLNR.