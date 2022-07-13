DLNR Announces New Vision for the 'Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor'

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A "vision report" by DLRN, in collaboration with UH, hopes to pave the way for development proposals by the end of the year.
HONOLULU-- Proposals in the past have included a Ferris wheel or a high rise building. But the DLNR has set its sights on a new "vision report" of what could lie ahead in the future at the Waikiki adjacent site.
Residents have been privy to elaborate presentations in the past, but still agree that deferred maintenance is becoming an issue at the site.
"The piers have collapsed into the harbor. The ones that are condemned. They would be able to rent them and actually generate some revenue from that, boat owner Richard Denton told KITV4, "That's a positive thing. And it's positive for the whole harbor. Really that's the biggest thing and the rest facilities need to be upgraded."
Crumbling roads, and worn out pier decks are a common site. One boat owner told KITV a neighboring deck had collapsed recently but was rebuilt. Garbage and refuse in the water has been an issue in the past.
The DLNR hopes with the right investors, the harbor will live up to its potential. The vision report, co-developed with University of Hawai‘i Community Design Center and the Department of Urban and Regional Planning.
Two visions have outlined how a variety of community spaces might be built, including conference spaces, a living marsh for native marine species, and an elevated boardwalk for pedestrians and bicyclists.
"Magic island will be connected to the harbor. And there will be a walkway through the harbor that will then exit down by the Hilton Hawaiian Village side," Ed Underwood of DLNR told KITV4.
"It really needs it. And we are hoping that now we have a vision plan in place, developers will have something more to go off of to come up with their designs," Underwood said.
The DLNR hopes a request for proposals from developers could be initiated by the end of the year. Developers would not have the benefit of tax payer funding and would have to line up commercial ventures for whatever subsequent vision is considered to break ground on.