Displaced Residents and Government Officials On Guard From Predatory Real Estate Investors

Gov. Josh Green: "I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis"

We've been hearing about people outside of Hawaii, trying to take advantage of the misfortune of those who've lost their homes on Maui, by offering to buy their properties.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Lahaina families struggle with the loss of lives and homes, the tragedy hasn't stopped some from trying to capitalize on the misfortune. 

Victims have been detailing their struggles on social media, and some now report receiving calls from real estate developers looking to buy out their properties.  For community partners already working on Hawaii's housing crisis, attempts to take advantage of victims is not surprising... 

