Displaced Residents and Government Officials On Guard From Predatory Real Estate Investors

Victims have been detailing their struggles on social media, and some now report receiving calls from real estate developers looking to buy out their properties. For community partners already working on Hawaii's housing crisis, attempts to take advantage of victims is not surprising...
“These displaced families are in an incredibly vulnerable position,” said Sterling Higa, Executive Director of Housing Hawaii’s Future. “They may not have money to cover all of their essentials, so these predatory investors will come in and offer them money to take their land from them. And that is in that situation of desperation, a very tempting offer.”
By PAT EATON-ROBB and BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
The potential pitfalls of these offers were addressed Monday by Governor Josh Green.
“We'll also invest state resources to preserve and protect this land for our people, not for any development for our people locally,” said Green during a press conference with an update on response and recovery. “I'll also tell you that this is going to impact how we view because of tragedy, how we view all of the development in our state. Much of what we do is challenged by other laws, federal and otherwise that don't let us restrict who can buy in our state, but we can do it deliberately during a crisis and that's what we're doing. So for my part, I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what it should be in the future.”
Even with the Governor's assurance to do what he can to keep local land for local people, it's going to take more than just Green and the powers of his office.
“What there has to be to prevent that from happening is assistance from nonprofits from the government to ensure that all of the needs of these families are met,” added Higa. “So they don't succumb to that pressure that's going to come from the outside… Sell your land, take this $100,000, and everything will be ok. That requires a swift response by our nonprofits and our government to prevent that.”