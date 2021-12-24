...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through Saturday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Displaced families from water crisis spending holiday in hotels
A keyboard and toys in her hotel room a reminder for Andrea and her family that a hotel isn't the same as being home for holidays.
"I think that the Navy thinks we're in some kind of staycation it hasn't been that way eve though this is a nice hotel it has not been that way," she says.
Her family, who lives in Hale Na Koa housing as civilians were among the many displaced by the ongoing water crisis.
"I was throwing up randomly, not continuously but randomly throughout the week," she says.
As civilians, they were still able to secure temporary housing, but she estimates the family has spent about $1,000 so far in groceries, gas, and transportation, shuttling back and forth as she and her son live in the hotel while her husband stays behind to watch their dog. She's not sure when or if she'll be reimbursed.
"It's not realistic for families to abruptly during the holidays explain or justify their financial situations, they may be going through emergency situations like our family has experienced this year and its not okay to just put them in that position," she says.
In total, around 1,600 families were displaced. At the Alohilani in Waikiki, there are more than 150 rooms occupied by displaced families.
In addition to helping with laundry and parking, the resort has been working to host luaus and give out hot cocoa to displaced families so their Christmas can be a little more normal.
As for Andrea, she's planning to make the holiday special for her 6 year old son.
According to the Navy, the current round of temporary housing lasts through at least January 4th.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.