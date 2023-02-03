...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Disabled veteran recounts coming to woman's aid in Walmart parking lot assault
MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna was charged with attempted murder and assault Friday, and one man who witnessed -- and survived -- Kekahuna's attack shared what he saw happen.
Zach Jones, a disabled veteran, was in the Walmart parking lot in Mililani when, according to reports, Kekahuna intentionally ran over a woman. When Jones got out of his car to help, Kekahuna beat him with a tire iron.
The 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the attack.
Jones returned home from the hospital, and spoke to KITV4 on what he saw.
"I was parking, I heard a crash and after the crash I got out or after I heard the noise, I got out of my car and, you know, just walked over to where I heard the noise and there was a woman there, she was saying that she, she's like, I'm calling 911 and she pointed at another guy that was next to me and she told him to check, check the baby because, that's when I noticed the stroller was knocked over."
So I walked over with him and I saw the baby and everything and then she pointed at me, she's like you take pictures of his license plate. I just responded, doing what I was told. I took a picture of his license plate. That's when he got out of the car and I saw he had a tire iron in his hands.
"I started kicking back at him, but I'm a disabled veteran. I'm not in the best shape you know to fight back. From the reports I've heard, there was a stroller that was knocked over on its side, and then I looked into it, there was a baby and the baby seemed fine."
Jones said, "I think the training that I had in the Navy and being raised by parents - that you seed someone who needs help, you just help them, you know there's not enough people in the world, too many people with stand by and just let it happen, I just reacted, it's the best way I can describe it."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.