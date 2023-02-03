 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Disabled veteran recounts coming to woman's aid in Walmart parking lot assault

  • Updated
  • 0

We're learning more about the case in which police say a man tried to kill a woman in the Mililani Walmart parking lot. The suspect --Desmond Kekahuna -- now charged with attempted murder -- and second degree assault.

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna was charged with attempted murder and assault Friday, and one man who witnessed -- and survived -- Kekahuna's attack shared what he saw happen.

Zach Jones, a disabled veteran, was in the Walmart parking lot in Mililani when, according to reports, Kekahuna intentionally ran over a woman. When Jones got out of his car to help, Kekahuna beat him with a tire iron.

