Diamond Head launching reservations system for out-of-state visitors

The state is working to curb overtourism at Diamond Head by instituting a reservation system for out of state guests starting May 12th.
The site books two weeks in advance, meaning it went live today - so far more than 300 people signed up for about 3,000 slots available.
It's a solution the state Department of Land and Natural Resources had been dealing with since before the pandemic - parking and overcrowding nightmares at the popular site.
"It was not only unpleasant it was dangerous it was that bad there were people crowded into the tunnel and couldn't move, couldn't breathe," says Alan Carpenter with DNLR, who says at one point in December 2019, 1,200 people entered the park in a single hour.
The new system, which you can find here will give you a QR code. It's similar to Ha'ena State Park on Kaua'i and Waianapanapa State Park on Maui.
The city and county of Honolulu parks department launched a similar system to deal with overcrowding at Hanauma Bay. They say so far it's been a success.
"It's about half what we saw pre-pandemic and it seems to be a sweet spot we found balancing that recreational use of the public but also the conservation and preservation," says Nate Serota with the parks department.
Hawaii residents will still be able to access the park without reservations, but will need to pay for parking.
