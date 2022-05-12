Diamond Head hikers surprised by new visitor reservations policy

Diamond Head was among the top attractions for a couple from Chile traveling thousands of miles away to celebrate their honeymoon.
"We were like ah, reservation," said Ignacio Parraguez.
It's the first day for a new reservations system at Diamond Head State Monument and about 40% of the hikers this morning had no reservations. Many of them had to wait hours to get in.
"We checked out this in Chile like in pictures and we saw it was very nice so we really want to come here. The next days we have like other activities so it was very important to us to come here today," he said. "Better than the postcards."
"Totally worth it," added his wife Valentina Cortes.
But there was a huge bottleneck for visitors even before park gates opened at 6am -- with many waiting hours to get onto the hiking trail.
"We was shocked to see that had the workers and had traffic, talking about needed reservations for us to come in," Matt Leafa from Aiea. "So we just had to go kill time for like three hours."
The new policy was created after about 6,000 people showed up in the park during the holidays in 2019.
"It was like a mosh pit in there. They were shoulder to shoulder, not COVID friendly," said Cassandra Springer, who works at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The state hopes by having a reservations system, visitors will be spread out throughout the day.
"It's a good reason and I think it's just being respectful and honoring the land, I think we have to, especially people who aren't from here. We have to have our limits," said Lorena Fuentes, visiting from Texas.
"At the end of the day, we accomplished what we came to do," her husband Zenas Willard added. "We came to have a good hike. We had to wait a little bit longer but that's OK, it was well worth it."
Visitors can make reservations online for both entrance and parking. Kama'aina with a state ID or driver's license are admitted free with no reservations necessary.
