 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dialysis center opening for the most fragile kidney disease patients

  • Updated
  • 0
Dialysis center

Another dialysis center is opening here in Honolulu, but this time it's for the most critical kidney disease patients who are typically so sick they can only be treated in hospitals.

At only 32 years old, Desiree Cordeiro's forced to do dialysis to clean her blood every day since an auto immune disease damaged her kidneys.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred