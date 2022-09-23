Dialysis center opening for the most fragile kidney disease patients

Another dialysis center is opening here in Honolulu, but this time it's for the most critical kidney disease patients who are typically so sick they can only be treated in hospitals.
At only 32 years old, Desiree Cordeiro's forced to do dialysis to clean her blood every day since an auto immune disease damaged her kidneys.
"Sometimes you're just like, 'I don't feel resilient to continue doing this cause it's so tiring,'" she said. "But I just tell myself I want to do it cause I want to live."
She started dialysis nine months ago and is hoping to get a kidney transplant so she'll never have to get to the most critical stage. Hawaii Kidney Care at Kuakini is opening next month to help patients who can't be treated at other dialysis centers because of their fragile conditions.
"Far more complex than the average dialysis patients. So patients who require gurney beds to come to treatments for patients who are on ventilators who have tracheostomies or you know, require breathing machines," said kidney specialist Dr. Christie Izutsu. "And so this unit opens up the possibility that these patients will be able to stay on island."
Currently, these patients either need to move to the mainland for treatments, get high cost dialysis in hospitals, or they end up dying.
"Inpatient dialysis is the most expensive setting," said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of The Queen's Health System. "If you think about somebody that comes in, can't get placed in the outpatient setting, they may be there for 20 to 100 days. So if you multiply it out, you're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars."
There's an estimated 5,700 people on dialysis in the islands. The center's a partnership between Kuakini Health System, The Queen's Health System, Hawaii Medical Service Association and Satellite Healthcare.
"I wouldn't want this to happen to anybody," Cordeiro said.
The hope is the center will free up space in Hawaii hospitals and improve quality of life for dialysis patients.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.