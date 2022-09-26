'Devastating': horse riders outraged after city awards new management contract for Koko Crater Stables

Styling herself as an "old-timer," Ruth Limtiaco has been riding at Koko Crater Stables for 11 years.
Limtiaco recalled what the facility was like before its current concessioner, Horse Haven, LLC, stepped in, "it just sat here for years and years and years, and just completely deteriorated."
But that all changed a few years ago, when Horse Haven poured thousands of dollars into repairing it.
"They didn't ask anyone for anything," equestrian Nicole Silberfeld said.
"It was strictly volunteer-based, people who wanted to see it flourish."
During the effort to revive the facility, Horse Haven reported it faced "unfair" criticism from some members of the Hawai'i Kai neighborhood board.
"We have been harassed, bullied," Horse Haven member Michelle Mizutani said.
"Rumors, mistruths, misinformation, even to city officials, that this property is in dire condition, and as you can see, it's beautiful."
Some members of the board claimed Horse Haven has been violating its contract by not offering lessons to the public, but Mizutani explained they field a high volume of requests.
"We are in high demand and we do have waitlists, just like a good restaurant, a reputable restaurant, we do have waitlists," Mizutani said, adding the company always follows up with anyone who is put on the waitlist when openings are available.
With more than 30 years of experience, many who have learned under Mizutani applaud her management of the stables.