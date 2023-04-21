 Skip to main content
'Devastating': family in need of donations after storm rips off much of roof

Waimanalo roof

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- While experts predicted rainy and blustery weather for Oahu this week, one Waimanalo family did not expect the conditions would bring one of the biggest storms of their lives.

A thunderous noise woke up the 'ohana Fukumitsu at around midnight Tuesday and they soon realized much of their roof had flown to their front yard. Rain poured into their house, destroying much of their belongings, as well as the home's flooring and dry wall. 

