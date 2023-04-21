'Devastating': family in need of donations after storm rips off much of roof

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- While experts predicted rainy and blustery weather for Oahu this week, one Waimanalo family did not expect the conditions would bring one of the biggest storms of their lives.
A thunderous noise woke up the 'ohana Fukumitsu at around midnight Tuesday and they soon realized much of their roof had flown to their front yard. Rain poured into their house, destroying much of their belongings, as well as the home's flooring and dry wall.
By Friday, the family had removed much of the remnants of the roof from the front yard. While the roof's beams are still in tact, water was still leaking through it days later.
"I think we're still kind of all dealing with the trauma right now," mother Kinohi Fukumitsu lamented. "It's been devastating all week."
Kohina Fukumitsu, 10, who was helping to mop up puddles of water in one of the home's bedrooms, agreed with her mother -- the whole experience has been traumatic.
When asked how it felt to see the incident, Kohina replied, "Sad and really crazy."
In addition to shifting their belongings to make way for the fixing, the family of six has been trying to dry out some of the water-damaged items. Fukumitsu expects their mattresses will likely have to be thrown out.
The family estimates it'll cost about $80,000 to repair their roof and replace their belongings. Fukumitsu said they cannot take on the hefty burden alone, especially because they're expecting one more child, and haven't been able to afford insurance.
"Once the cost of living and utilities started getting higher at some point we had to put that (insurance) aside to keep the lights on," Fukumitsu added.
But the family is grateful for everyone who has helped so far, either by dropping off food or making donations. A family friend who arranged a Go Fund Me page to help cover the costs described the family as humble and gracious.
"Thank you for giving us food and help," Kohina said.