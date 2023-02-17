Despite moderate rain on Oahu, officials, experts urge caution

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been
saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
John Bravender of the National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned, rain does not have to be heavy in a particular area of the island to suddenly experience a flash flood.
"It could be raining upslope very heavy, not at your location on the coast, but that water will come rushing down the mountain at times with very little notice," Bravender said.
Because of the recent rainy weather the islands have been seeing over the past few weeks, Bravender explained the ground has become more saturated.
He likened the soaked earth to a sponge.
"The sponge is filled up, so as more rain falls, it'll run off rather than soaking into the ground. So it's possible to have flash flooding develop very quickly," Bravender added.
The rain has also been destabilizing the ground.
"So, as it rains and the ground becomes saturated, that's going to be an additional concern for having debris coming down from the mountains like that," Bravender said.
Of course, Bravender and other officials reminded residents to stay safe, such as avoiding flooded roadways, and clearing out any drainage areas around your house to avoid flooding before heavy rain hits.