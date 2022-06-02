Depp v. Heard verdict prompting local conversations about domestic violence

After 100 hours of testimony, the long awaited verdict of the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, trial was revealed Wednesday.
Nearly 3 million people tuning into the live stream. The conclusion to the weeks long defamation trial, ruling in favor of Depp and awarding him 15 million dollars.
Though presented solely as a libel lawsuit between the actors, the case delved deep into their tumultuous, relationship and highlighted many cases of mutual physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.
It's the reason some local health and relationship experts admit, while the verdict may not have been surprising it could indicate concerning trends for the future.
Those in the field noting, due to the high profile nature of the case, anyone and everyone could add their two cents.
And, whether that was based in fact, opinion, or a mix of both, a lot of mis-information, was spread.
With national data indicating nearly 50-percent of all domestic violence cases going unreported each year, those working in the field, say a ruling like this is concerning as it might influence a future victim's decision as to whether they should come forward of no.
"People always fear not being believed," explained Nanci Kreidman with Hawaii's Domestic Violence Action Center. "Abusers tell their survivors, or their partners, no one's going to believe you. And here it is in broad daylight. People don't understand the nuances and the subtleties, and that's dissuasive for somebody to come out. Because if you don't have a broken bone, or a broken nose, or a huge bruise people are going to think, what's so bad, what are you talking about, what are you doing if you couldn't get away from him?"
Still those local experts say if anything is to be learned from the verdict of this case, It's how much public education still needs to be brought forth, about relationships, and, about abuse in relationships.
They say, this pertains to all victims, male or female.